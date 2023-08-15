Arlington monastery reopens gates after Carmelite nuns drop lawsuit

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Arlington monastery at the center of a summer-long dispute reopened its gates again for the first time in more than three months.

Access to the large, wooded campus was restored two weeks after the Carmelite nuns dropped plans to continue their lawsuit against the Bishop of Fort Worth.

The Ladies Auxiliary, which provides support to the nuns who stay full-time on the monastery grounds, encouraged members Monday to return to the property to bring flowers to the front door and leave notes of prayer and support.

They will still not be able to participate in morning Mass with the nuns, something Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson has prohibited while an internal church appeal process over his dispute with the nuns continues.

The Diocese previously stated Olson had full governing responsibility over operations at the monastery, but Monday a representative said the Carmelites had control and any change to access was their decision.

An attorney for the nuns, who has always maintained the order is an independent organization from the Diocese, explained the gates were reopened as the public scrutiny over the dispute lessened over the last several weeks.

The gates to the monastery closed in April after Olson began an investigation into the Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach's statements to others she had broken a vow of chastity with a priest.

Gerlach and the Carmelite nuns sued Olson, alleging invasion of privacy, theft, defamation, and an attempt to take over the monastery.

Olson and the Diocese denied the allegations and argued it was an internal church matter that did not belong in the courts. A civil court judge ruled in June that he had no jurisdiction to weigh in on the case.

Gerlach remains at the monastery while she and the nuns appeal Olson's decision to dismiss her, using a confidential church legal process.