Arlington independent living facility partially evacuated due to patio fire

ARLINGTON – Some residents of an Arlington independent living facility were evacuated from their apartments after a fire Sunday morning.

Arlington firefighters responded to the Arlington Plaza - Sky Active Living apartments on West Poly Webb Road near Shorewood Drive and Lake Arlington after reports of a patio fire.

Lt. Evan Adams, a public information officer for the Arlington Fire Department, said the fire was contained to the patio and not burning inside the unit but smoke was getting into the building.

He said the department upgraded the response to a second alarm for more support in evacuating residents.

Three people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, Adams said, but no one was injured by the fire itself. No firefighters were injured.

The department set up fans to air the smoke out of the building, and evacuated residents were able to return to their apartments as conditions allowed.