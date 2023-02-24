Arlington homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington homicide detectives are investigating after finding a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an SUV that was still running.

The SUV had reversed into a parked car the night the victim was killed, Feb. 23. Both vehicles were in an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Lincoln Green Circle.

The man was pronounced deceased by medical staff at a nearby hospital early Friday morning.

Based on evidence recovered from the scene, investigators said the victim was engaging in high-risk drug activity before the shooting. They haven't identified any suspects yet nor have they made any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective VanTreeck at (817) 459.5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man once next of kin have been notified.