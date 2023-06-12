Arlington firefighters put out port-a-potty fire outside AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Firefighters in Arlington put out a fire Sunday that spread between 25-30 port-a-potties in the parking lot of AT&T Stadium.

Acrid fumes permeated the air and black smoke was visible from Interstate 30 as the fire burned on June 11.

A spokesperson with the fire department said crews quickly contained the flames, which was near an adjacent tree line.

No one was hurt in the incident and investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.