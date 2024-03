ARLINGTON – An Arlington firefighter has been shot, the fire department confirmed with CBS News Texas.

The Arlington Police Department said it happened while he was responding to a call overnight Thursday.

The firefighter was taken to Medical City Arlington and is "stable and alert this morning," APD said.

⁦@ArlingtonTxFire⁩ crews gather at #MedicalCityArlington to support colleague shot while responding to an overnight call. ⁦@ArlingtonPD⁩ is investigating and shared that firefighter is in stable condition. Updates as we learn more ⁦@CBSNewsTexas⁩ pic.twitter.com/XV5Nmu8BRn — Robbie Owens (@cbs11Robbie) March 22, 2024

Details about the incident have yet to be released.

This story is developing.