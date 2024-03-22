Arlington firefighter seriously injured but alert, eating & even joking after being shot: Chief

ARLINGTON – Arlington Fire Chief Bret Stidham shared emotional words Friday while giving an update on firefighter Brady Weaver, who was shot and remains hospitalized after responding to a wellness check at an apartment.

"It is a serious job," Stidham said. "Each time we go we don't know what to expect, and we may not come home for those calls."

Stidham said Weaver has serious injuries, is staying positive, is alert and eating, and was even cracking a few jokes when he visited Weaver.

"I love that about him," Stidham said. "It brings something to the fire service and the Arlington Fire Department that we need. We must have that spunkiness about us."

Stidham said Weaver is a six-year veteran of the department and was assigned to a squad that responds to medical calls and wellness checks.

According to Arlington police, first responders spent five minutes trying to contact the people inside.

Police said when firefighters broke the door open, the suspect fired a shot through the door and hit Weaver. Officers on scene did not feel there was an immediate danger, and the firefighters did not have any bullet proof vests on, police said.

"You know, again, I don't feel like they made any decision that I wouldn't have made or that I haven't made in my career," Stidham said.

Stidham said firefighters sometimes respond to welfare calls by themselves without police present and that each call requires different types of decisions.

Dr. Johnny Nahn, a TCU Professor and criminologist, said Friday's shooting could change the response for these types of welfare calls, especially when police aren't always dispatched. Nahn said police could be required to treat every "medical and welfare call" as a criminal situation.

"[They might be] changing their mentality to think every situation has a gun and treat it like that." Nahn said. "So, it's always erring on the side of caution, and I could see the police taking on a greater role," Nahn said.

Meanwhile, Stidham said their decisions change with each call and that Friday's call was unique.

"Everybody on scene did a great job of assessing the situation and making a good decision," Stidham said. "It just turned into a terrible outcome for us."

Weaver is currently recovering at Medical City in Arlington.