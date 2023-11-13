Police say speed likely a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 65-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Nov. 11 at the intersection of Matlock Road and E. Bardin Road.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. Police said the man wasn't wearing a helmet when he collided with a Lexus ES 300 that was making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Matlock Road to the eastbound lanes of E. Bardin Road.

The victim was thrown from his motorcycle from the impact. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, investigators said the motorcyclist had a green light when the crash happened, but was possibly traveling at a high speed.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured and remained at the scene. She is not currently facing any criminal charges.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man once next of kin are notified.