Arlington agrees to $1.9M settlement with family of man fatally shot by police

ARLINGTON - The City of Arlington settled with the family of a man shot and killed by police seven years ago.

The city agreed to pay the family of Tavis Crane $1.9 million.

Crane was shot and killed by police during a chaotic traffic stop in 2017. Body camera video raised questions over how police handled the situation.

Crane's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit soon after he was killed. In a statement Wednesday, the city maintains it is not at fault for any civil rights violations alleged in the lawsuit.

The city released the following statement to CBS News Texas:

"The City has continuously denied liability for the civil rights claims alleged in the lawsuit but believes this settlement is in the best interest of all parties in the case. The settlement will be paid after the settlement agreement is approved by the court and signed by the parties, which we anticipate happening in the coming days. The settlement will be paid from the City's Self-Insurance and Risk Management Program Fund; however, the Fund will be reimbursed with prior years Police Department budgetary savings."