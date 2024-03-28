Arlington police searching for 18-wheeler involved in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON – Police are searching for an 18-wheeler that was involved in a hit-and-run.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on March 28 in the 4000 block of S. Cooper Street. A witness told police they saw the 18-wheeler hit a street sign, knock it over and continue driving away.

Police believe that when the 18-wheeler hit the sign, it ruptured a tank on the vehicle, causing oil or gas to leak on the road.

S. Cooper Street is completely closed between Pleasant Ridge Road and Arbrook Road while hazmat crews clean the area. Police say they hope the road will be back open by 11 a.m.