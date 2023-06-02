Arlington 14-year-old graduates from high school

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Being an overachiever is all Oforitsenere Bodunrin knows how to do.

At only 14 years old, the North Texas native is already a second-degree black belt, editor of her school paper and a high school graduate. She graduated from Martin high School in Arlington this week.

Her mom Bawo says she knew Oforitsenere was bright when she was just a toddler.

"[There were] some traits that we saw that were really different, [like] the way she works," Bawo said. "Normally you would say the sky is the limit. For her the sky is the beginning."

Oforitsenere, right, and mom Bawo, left CBS News Texas

By age two, Oforitsenere was reading. By age four, she knew how to multiply.

She did have a good role model to follow: Her older sister, who also graduated from high school at 14.

"She mirrored her sister," Bawo said. "So, everything her sister was doing, she wanted to do as well."

With her high school diploma in hand, Oforitsenere is already clearing shelf space for the next one.

She plans to attend UT Arlington in the fall to study computer science and aviation.

"If I can work in a different country that'll be nice," Bodunrin said.

The teen may not be old enough to get her drivers permit but it's clear she's already cruising through life. She says the number one thing that's helped her succeed is a healthy dose of motivation from the ones that love and support her the most.

"My family has encouraged me," Bodunrin said. I may not be the best at first, but I can definitely try."