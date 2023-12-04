Argument leads to shooting, killing 1 at Terrell nightclub

TERRELL – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at a North Texas nightclub.

Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 3, Terrell police were called to the Swing Doors Club in response to a shooting.

Bryan Squires, 27, was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police say the gunman, Nicholas Longoria, 34, and his girlfriend got into an argument inside the club with a group of men. The argument carried into the club's parking lot, where Longoria allegedly shot Squires.

Longoria was arrested later in the morning on unrelated charges. He has also been charged with murder.