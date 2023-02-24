Argument between 2 men over a woman leads to gunfire

WISE COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A man is in the ICU after an argument over a woman resulted in gunfire.

At around 4 a.m. on Feb. 23, there was a call to Wise County dispatch about a man with a gunshot wound on County Road 4858 near Newark.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the man lying on the ground behind a mobile home. He had one gunshot wound.

According to witnesses, there were two men arguing about their relationship with a woman, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

The victim left the residence and returned. While he was standing outside, he resumed arguing with the suspect, then the suspect shot the victim from inside the mobile home.

A warrant for the suspect, Devan Austin Glaze, 27, was issued. At around 5:30 p.m., Glaze was arrested in Newark and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he is in the ICU.