Are you ready for the Cowboys home opener against the Jets?

By Johannah Grenaway

/ CBS Texas

Are you ready for the Cowboys' home opener?
ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - CBS News Texas is live from the AT&T Stadium ahead of the Cowboys home opener against the New York Jets. 

Coming up, we have our Hometown Huddle set up over at the Miller Lite House at AT&T stadium at NOON! The show kicks off at 3 p.m., on TXA 21 and CBSNewsTexas.com We want you to join us!

We've also got Bill Jones and Andy Adler along with former Cowboys wide receiver Isaiah Stanback and former Cowboys safety George Teague for game day commentary. And Alexis Wainwright talked to some fans about how they were preparing this morning.

