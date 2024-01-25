Arctic blast running power bills red hot

DALLAS-The arctic cold may have moved on, but its impact remains.

"I'm still in shock," Ashley Sellers said.

Sellers owns a home-based daycare center in Allen. She said she was out of town during the worst of the recent cold blast. But her Atmos Energy bill doesn't reflect it.

"My gas bills normally from spring to summer to fall---it's normally like 35 to $70," Sellers said. "The only time it raises is when I change the heater on... and it goes to about 200."

Her bill is $534. The amount left her in shock. Then, Sellers realized she was not alone.

"My best friend tagged me in an Allen Mom's group last night, and everybody's dealing with the same thing in my city," she said. "So I was shocked even more so."

CBS News Texas saw a bill exceeding $600 shared by a Dallas homeowner. The owner said it was for a townhouse that's currently empty and for sale.

"I'm glad I'm not the only one, and I'm hoping that Atmos made a mistake for a lot of people," Sellers said.

According to energy experts, there are ways to get savings on your bill.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) recommends getting a programmable thermostat to cut back at least $100 annually on the power bill.

Also the PUC suggests lowering the thermostat on the water heater by ten degrees to get energy savings of 3-5 percent.

The National Resources Defense Council said all the gaps in windows and doors add up. In an average house, the council said, there's the equivalent of a 3-foot by 3-foot hole in the wall.

In the meantime, Sellers is waiting for Atmos Energy to recheck her meter, hoping the $534 sticker shock is a mistake.

"So I'm praying that it is," Sellers said.