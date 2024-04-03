2021 winter lawsuits can move forward, appeals court rules

NORTH TEXAS — Negligence lawsuits are moving forward against Oncor and other power companies, tied to the misery that many endured during the deep freeze of February 2021.

If you were in North Texas for the winter storm blackouts in February of 2021, you remember how helpless so many felt.

The freeze caused record power demand, our grid couldn't keep up.

ERCOT ordered companies to start rolling blackouts, and the blackouts left thousands without power for days.

Two-hundred-forty-six people died. After the storms, thousands sued ERCOT, Oncor, and other power companies, looking for compensation.

Wednesday, a Harris County Appeals Court ruled that lawsuits against the power companies can move forward despite a ruling last year from the Texas Supreme Court, that ERCOT, the grid manager, could be sued.

