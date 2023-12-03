Watch CBS News
Apartment fire kills one, displaces dozens in Denton

By Alexis Wainwright

DENTON - One person has died, a second person is critically injured and more than a dozen tenants are displaced after a fire broke out overnight in Denton.

Crews were able to get the fire in the 1200 block of Dallas Drive under control around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning. The City of Denton Fire Department says it notified Red Cross of over 20 displaced victims in the eight-unit building.

This story is developing. We'll keep you updated as we learn more information.

3:25 A.M. UPDATE TO 2-ALARM FIRE: There is one fire fatality on this 2-alarm fire. Fire declared under control at...

Posted by City of Denton Fire Department on Sunday, December 3, 2023
Alexis Wainwright
