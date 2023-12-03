Apartment fire kills one, displaces dozens in Denton
DENTON - One person has died, a second person is critically injured and more than a dozen tenants are displaced after a fire broke out overnight in Denton.
Crews were able to get the fire in the 1200 block of Dallas Drive under control around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning. The City of Denton Fire Department says it notified Red Cross of over 20 displaced victims in the eight-unit building.
This story is developing. We'll keep you updated as we learn more information.
