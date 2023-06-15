Anjum Zafar Mian facing life in prison for beating, raping teens

DESOTO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Anjum Zafar Mian, 42, of DeSoto was convicted of 15 counts related to sex trafficking on June 15.

"This man threatened, beat, drugged, and raped these girls – mere children – so that he could make money. That is the horrific truth of human trafficking, and it's happening in our backyard," said announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Mian was charged via criminal complaint in December 2022 and indicted in March 2023. After two days of trial and an hour and a half of deliberation, a jury convicted him of two counts of sex trafficking through force, fraud and coercion; two counts of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking through force, fraud and coercion; four counts of sex trafficking of a minor; three counts of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor; two counts of sexual exploitation of a child; one count of transporting a minor across state lines for prostitution; and one count of interstate transportation for prostitution.

According to evidence presented at trial, Mian forced at least two young girls – ages 16 and 17 – to engage in commercial sex by telling them he would harm their family if they didn't comply.

He brought another 17 year old down from Oklahoma, according to court documents, and wouldn't allow her to return home when she asked. He also forced her to engage in commercial sex.

Court records show Mian also attempted to traffick an adult woman from Oklahoma, who called the police after he assaulted her.

The victims testified that Mian, who also went by the "AJ" and "Dre," used explicit photos of them to advertise their sexual service online. He communicated with customers via TextNow and Google, then plied the girls with drugs and alcohol, delivered them to customers, and demanded they hand over the cash when they were done.

On multiple occasions, Mian raped his victims while they were unconscious, they testified.

Mian now faces up to life in federal prison. He is set for sentencing on Friday, Oct. 13 in Fort Worth.

If you believe you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, call local law enforcement or the 24/7 confidential National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1.888.373.7888.