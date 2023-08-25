Humane Society of North Texas sees uptick in abandoned animals despite sweltering heat

People continue to abandon pets outside despite the heat

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's against the law to abandon animals in Texas but that hasn't prevented people from ditching their pets outside the Humane Society of North Texas in the blazing heat.

"We cannot figure out what is going on, we've always had animals that were dumped at our shelter but the numbers are increasing and basically with this heat it's a death sentence," said Cassie Davidson with the Humane Society of North Texas.

The organization has seen an uptick in people dumping animals outside their facilities, often when the shelter isn't open. Eight dogs and cats were abandoned outside their shelters in the last 10 days.

"Animals are our companions and the fact that they're just being thrown over the fence or dumped in boxes or literally left on the side of the road to die is unbearable," said Davidson.

The Humane Society shared recent surveillance video of dogs and cats being dumped outside their Fort Worth facility. One video shows shelter staff rushing a dog they've now named Ailene into their shelter. Ailene was suffering from heat stroke and required IV fluids and ice to lower her body temperature.

Another video shows a dog limping as it walks towards bushes in search of shade.

"This dog was literally thrown over the fence into our property and he has a broken leg," said Davidson.

Humane Society of North Texas

Just last night someone abandoned two tiny weeks-old kittens in a box. When they were found the kittens were rushed into the clinic to get fluids. Bear, an older dog was also abandoned outside the shelter.

"They literally opened the car door and they threw him out," said Davidson.

Bear was adopted and is going home today. Others weren't so lucky. Two dogs have died from heat stroke including a puppy who needed medical care.

"This person is seen getting in their car driving halfway up to the clinic opening the door and tossing the dog on the grass and then driving away, ultimately this puppy did not survive," said Davidson.



The shelter is pleading with the community to find other options if you're thinking of dumping an animal.

"There is a process to surrendering an animal and dumping it, is absolutely unacceptable," said Davidson.

They also offer low cost and free vet care to help people keep their pets.

"If you're seeking help, reach out to us, please do not abandon your animal because right now with these extreme temperatures it is a death sentence," said Davidson. "We have to put our foot down and say no more this has to stop."

The organization's cruelty department is investigating the cases.

For more information on the Humane Society of North Texas and their resources for pet owners you can visit hsnt.org.