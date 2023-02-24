Andy Adler moderates the 14th Annual Beacon of Hope Luncheon

On March 7, 2023, join CBS News Texas sports anchor and child activist, Andy Adler, as she moderates what will sure to be a very powerful and meaningful conversation.

Both Dak Prescott and Soloman Thomas lost siblings to suicide. The 14th Annual Beacon of Hope Luncheon is about continuing the conversation and ending the stigma.

When: March 7, 2023

Where: Omni Dallas Hotel, 555 South Lamar Street

Luncheon kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

Click here for more information.