"America's Most Wanted" features North Texas fugitive Cesar Colin

WHITE SETTLEMENT - A violent fugitive with possible ties to North Texas was recently featured on "America's Most Wanted."

The White Settlement Police Department says Cesar Colin is wanted for a violent attack on a woman in 2016.

According to the report, on November 20, 2016, at 5:42 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call in which the victim could not speak due to extensive injuries from a "brutal knife attack by the suspect."

The dispatcher asked officers to sound their emergency equipment so that she could see if the officers were getting closer to the open phone line. Officers were able to locate the victim, Gloria Sanchez, and get her immediate medical attention to save her life.

Investigators say Sanchez and Colin had a romantic relationship. On Nov. 20, they arrived home around 3 a.m. after a night out at a club. Colin allegedly got angry and attempted to sexually assault Sanchez at knife-point. Although Colin threatened to kill her if she called 911, she was able to get away from him and call authorities. However, the report states that when Colin heard the dispatcher's voice on the phone, he began repeatedly stabbing her. He then fled on foot and left her to die.

Investigators believe Colin went to Mexico, where he has family, and was never located by officers.

About six months later, Sanchez told police two men with guns showed up at the home in North Texas where she was staying.

A family member told the men they didn't know where Sanchez was. The report states she believes Colin sent those two men to kill her.

WSPD said since then, Sanchez made a full recovery and now lives a private life, but fears Colin has returned to North Texas.

"Someone has information on Colin's whereabouts, and we need to hear from them," said White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook. "Recent information leads our investigative team to believe that this fugitive on the run may have returned to the North Texas area so we want to increase the pressure and elevate the profile of this case to help our team and federal partners locate Colin so we can bring justice to the victim."

Anyone with information is asked to call the White Settlement Police Department's tip line, 817-246-4973, email investigator@wspd.us or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.