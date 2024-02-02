American Heart Month highlights the need for cardiovascular awareness, especially among women

February marks American Heart Month. It is when everyone, but especially women, are encouraged to focus on cardiovascular health.

According to the CDC, one person dies every 33 seconds in the United States from heart disease.

Statistics show more women die from heart disease compared to men. Doctors say, it kills more women than all types of cancers combined and 60 million women in the U.S. are living with some form of heart disease.

In most cases, heart disease can be prevented. Doctors say you can prevent it by living a healthy lifestyle, controlling your blood pressure, and checking your cholesterol.

"Heart prevention needs to start early, even [in] children or young people," Dr. Tulika Jain, from Texas Health Dallas said. "Every year 800,000 people in the United States have a heart attack.

"There are symptoms to look out for like chest pain, chest tightness and shortness of breath."