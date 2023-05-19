American Airlines, Allied Pilots Association reach agreement in principle on new contract

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The Allied Pilots Association announced Friday morning that its negotiating committee has reached an agreement in principle with American Airlines on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The union and the airline have been negotiating on a new contract since 2019, and earlier this month the pilots announced they had voted to authorize a strike. The pilots also picketed at the 10 American Airlines hub airports, including DFW.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement in principle on a new four-year contract with the Allied Pilots Association (APA) that provides our pilots with pay and profit sharing that match the top of the industry with improved quality-of-life provisions unique to American's pilots," the company said in a statement to CBS News Texas.

"We have the best and most professional pilots in the business and like all American Airlines team members, they deserve to be paid well and competitively."

The union had been demanding a pay increase, as well as scheduling changes that union officials said will improve efficiency and prevent the kind of widespread delays and cancellations seen last summer.

Details of the agreement will be released in the coming days, according to the union.