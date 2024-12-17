Watch CBS News
American Airlines adds additional flights to college bowl game destinations

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – American Airlines is adding additional flights for college football fans this bowl season.

The Southern Methodist University Mustangs are heading to Pennsylvania to face Penn State on Dec. 21, and to accommodate fans, American added an extra flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Harrisburg International Airport on Dec. 20.

The Fort Worth-based airline also added an extra flight to get fans back home on Dec. 22, win or lose. The winner of this bowl game will face Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

An extra flight was added on the morning of the Fiesta Bowl for fans heading from Boise Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. American hasn't said if there will be extra flights out of Dallas if SMU advances or out of Pennsylvania if Penn State advances.

For the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, American added an extra flight to get Arizona State fans from Phoenix to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 31, and another flight back. If the Texas Longhorns win their game against Clemson on Dec. 21, they will face off with Arizona State in Atlanta.

The airline said it will add more routes for later rounds of the playoffs but tickets for these flights are available now.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

