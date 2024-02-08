Amelia Mugavero joins CBS News Texas team as a reporter. Amelia was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, and graduated from John Paul II High School.

Amelia always knew she wanted to be a journalist. She has never met a stranger and loves telling people's stories. Amelia grew up watching CBS News Texas, which led her to take an internship in 2016. During that summer, Amelia helped cover the tragic stories surrounding the 2016 Dallas Ambush, where 5 Dallas police officers were shot and killed in downtown Dallas. After that summer, Amelia knew she wanted to work in Dallas-Fort Worth and help be a voice for North Texans.

Amelia attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Why Illinois? Amelia is a world champion baton twirler and was on the USA world team for 4 years. She first learned to twirl from a studio in Garland, Texas. After high school, Amelia was offered the prestigious position of Feature Twirler for the Marching Illini. She twirled for all home games, as well as performed at Chicago Bears games, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

She comes to DFW from Saint Louis, Missouri, where she was an anchor and reporter. Amelia covered a variety of national stories in the Show Me State, including a historic deadly tornado that leveled an Amazon factory, as well as historic flooding in the summer of 2022 that made national news.

Amelia also worked in Tulsa, Oklahoma as a reporter for Oklahoma CBS affiliate, KOTV News on 6, as well as KTEN News in Denison, Texas as an anchor and reporter. Amelia has produced investigative pieces, such as the spike in road rage in Texas and Oklahoma, high-incarceration rates, and wrongful convictions. Amelia also started her own reporter series titled "Those Who Serve" to highlight people and veterans who go above and beyond in their communities.

Amelia competed in the Miss Illinois pageant and was first runner-up to Miss Illinois 2016.

Fun fact - Amelia and her mom were on CBS' Price is Right in March of 2019, where her mom, Angelia, won two trips to Florida and Savannah, Georgia! In her spare time, Amelia is a die-hard Cowboys, Rangers, and Stars fan and tries to watch every game with her dad, Joe! She also loves to explore new restaurants (her favorite food is Italian and tacos), hike, read, and cuddle with her cat, Travis.

If you have story ideas or good DFW food recommendations, send them her way! You can contact Amelia at Amelia.mugavero@paramount.com.

