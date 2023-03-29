Ambulances respond to gas leak near Lavon elementary school

LAVON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Several ambulances responded to a North Texas school earlier today after a gas leak occurred behind the school.

Community Independent School District (ISD) officials said that they became aware of the incident at about 12:30 p.m. today. The leak happened while campus renovations were happening behind NeSmith Elementary School in Lavon.

A spokesperson for the district said that gas never got into the building. They added that the leak was capped quickly, but that the district decided to have ambulances on site as a precaution.

No students were hospitalized, but parents were allowed to pick up their kids early. Multiple staff members requested ambulance transport to the hospital.

So far, authorities are not sure what exactly caused the leak, but believe it was likely related to construction.