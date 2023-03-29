Watch CBS News
Local News

Ambulances respond to gas leak near Lavon elementary school

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, March 29th, 2023
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, March 29th, 2023 03:11

LAVON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Several ambulances responded to a North Texas school earlier today after a gas leak occurred behind the school.

Community Independent School District (ISD) officials said that they became aware of the incident at about 12:30 p.m. today. The leak happened while campus renovations were happening behind NeSmith Elementary School in Lavon.

A spokesperson for the district said that gas never got into the building. They added that the leak was capped quickly, but that the district decided to have ambulances on site as a precaution.

No students were hospitalized, but parents were allowed to pick up their kids early. Multiple staff members requested ambulance transport to the hospital.

So far, authorities are not sure what exactly caused the leak, but believe it was likely related to construction.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 3:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.