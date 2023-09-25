Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for missing girl from Farmers Branch

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FARMERS BRANCH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo.

aylin.jpg
Have you seen Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo? Farmers Branch Police Department via X

She was last seen in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive at 5 a.m. on Sept. 25 wearing a white long sleeve shirt with red and white polka dot pants.

Aylin is described as a white girl, standing 3 feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She also has a birthmark on the left side of her stomach and left leg.

If you have any information about Aylin, contact police at 972-919-1406 or pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.

ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

September 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

