AMBER Alert issued for missing girl from Farmers Branch

FARMERS BRANCH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo.

Have you seen Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo? Farmers Branch Police Department via X

She was last seen in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive at 5 a.m. on Sept. 25 wearing a white long sleeve shirt with red and white polka dot pants.

Aylin is described as a white girl, standing 3 feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She also has a birthmark on the left side of her stomach and left leg.

If you have any information about Aylin, contact police at 972-919-1406 or pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.