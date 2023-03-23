Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for missing Azle 13-year-old Aubree Trainer

AZLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer of Azle.

Trainer was last seen at 7:15 p.m. March 22 in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 103 pounds and has green eyes.

Aubree Trainer
Aubree Trainer Texas Department of Public Safety

At last sight, she was wearing a black T-shirt with a "Tupac" print, tie-dyed pants, white slide shoes and glasses. Her hair was also tied up in a bun.

Azle police are searching for an unknown white panel van with a Texas license plate. The van has two small windows in the back and a medium-sized window on the side.

White van
Recognize this van? Call the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221. Texas Department of Public Safety

Anyone with information on Trainer's whereabouts is asked to call the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.

