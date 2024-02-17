AMBER Alert issued for Pearland boy last seen Feb. 14

PEARLAND - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing out of Pearland.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 17-year-old William Sieh was last seen in the 3600 block of Pine Chase Dr. in Pearland at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

William was last seen wearing a gray and maroon long-sleeved Pearland shirt and black pants. He has brown hair, green eyes, and is 5'3" and 115 lbs.

The Pearland Police Department said, based on reports from the family, William may be a danger to himself. PPD says it is unknown if he was with anyone when left his residence, but it is possible.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pearland Police at 281-997-4316