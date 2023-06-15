AMBER Alert issued for missing Texas teen Leanna Willis

HITCHCOCK, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Leanna Willis, who was last seen in Hitchcock, Texas, which is about an hour south of Houston.

Leanna Willis, 13 Hitchcock Police Department

Police say Leanna was last seen at about 4:00 p.m. in the 6500 block of Bell Street, getting into a Silver 4-door Toyota Camry with an unknown Black male who appeared to be 40-50 years of age.

Leanna is described by police as a 5'05" Black 13-year-old with brown eyes and black and blue hair. She was last seen wearing an oversized gray hoodie, black shorts, and slippers.

If you have any information regarding Leanna's whereabouts, contact the Hitchcock Police Department at 409-986-5559. You can also share information with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at missingkids.org or by calling their 24-hour call center at 1-800-THE-LOST.