AMBER Alert issued for missing Houston 1-year-old

By Nick Blackhall

/ CBS Texas

HOUSTON - Police have issued an AMBER Alert for one-year-old Noah Mi'aani Jah-sae Johnson.

Noah was last seen with his 38-year-old mother, Kamilah Antoinette Johnson, on February 6, around 12:30 p.m., in the 11400 block of Space Center Blvd, Houston, Texas. 

The vehicle involved is a 2007 White GMC Yukon with Texas license plate STM7097

Johnson Noah was last seen wearing a navy shirt and flower-print pants.

Anyone with information regarding Noah's whereabouts are urged to call 911 or the Harris County Precinct 8 Constables at 281-488-4040.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 8:43 PM CST

