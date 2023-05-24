Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for Marisol Avila, missing teen from Houston

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

HOUSTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Marisol Avila, 14. 

She was last seen at 1115 Noble St. in Houston at 9:23 a.m. on May 22.

marisol-avila.jpg
Have you seen Marisol Avila? Texas Department of Public Safety

Avila was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Police describe her as 4-foot-five, white, with black hair and brown eyes.

Avila is believed to be in a 1990 tan Subaru Forester. The suspect is unknown.

Call (713) 892-7777 to report information to Houston ISD Police.

