Amber Alert issued for Marisol Avila, missing teen from Houston
HOUSTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Marisol Avila, 14.
She was last seen at 1115 Noble St. in Houston at 9:23 a.m. on May 22.
Avila was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Police describe her as 4-foot-five, white, with black hair and brown eyes.
Avila is believed to be in a 1990 tan Subaru Forester. The suspect is unknown.
Call (713) 892-7777 to report information to Houston ISD Police.
