AMBER Alert issued for 2 children abducted in Wilmer
DALLAS COUNTY - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children out of Wilmer, just south of Dallas.
Nine-year-old Jazlyn Mendez and 5-year-old Jionny Mendez were abducted by a suspect identified as 26-year-old Jaquelyn Hernandez, according to the AMBER Alert. Both children were last seen Monday at 9 a.m. in the 5900 block of S IH45 in Wilmer.
Jazlyn is 4 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jionny is 3 feet tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Hernandez is 5'4", 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez's relationship with the children is unknown.
They are believed to be traveling in a gray 2013 Dodge Challenger with Texas license plate TGF1548.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.
