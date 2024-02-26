Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for 2 children abducted in Wilmer

By S.E. Jenkins

CBS Texas

DALLAS COUNTY - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children out of Wilmer, just south of Dallas.

Nine-year-old Jazlyn Mendez and 5-year-old Jionny Mendez were abducted by a suspect identified as 26-year-old Jaquelyn Hernandez, according to the AMBER Alert. Both children were last seen Monday at 9 a.m. in the 5900 block of S IH45 in Wilmer.

Jazlyn Mendez and 5-year-old Jionny Mendez
  Jazlyn Mendez and 5-year-old Jionny Mendez TXDPS

Jazlyn is 4 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jionny is 3 feet tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jaquelyn Hernandez
  Nine-year-old Jazlyn Mendez and 5-year-old Jionny Mendez were abducted by a suspect identified as 26-year-old Jaquelyn Hernandez TXDPS

Hernandez is 5'4", 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez's relationship with the children is unknown.

They are believed to be traveling in a gray 2013 Dodge Challenger with Texas license plate TGF1548.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 3:07 PM CST

