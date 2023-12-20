Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for 3 children out of Collin County

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

PRINCETON - There is an active AMBER Alert for three children from Princeton. 

Law enforcement says 5-year-old Umer Ali, 8-year-old Ayesha Ali and 16-year-old Zainab Ali were last seen in the 100 block of Nathan Dr. at 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday.  

According to the Princeton Police Department, the three children left their house with their biological mother, 37-year-old Nazia Ali, who does not have rights to the children due to bond conditions.

Umer Ali was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, dark T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Ayesha Ali was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, dark purple leggings and black and white shoes.

Zainab Alie was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants and white shoes.

They were last known to be traveling in a black, 2017 Mercedes with license plate NBV 5334.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 3:32 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

