AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Ethan Donnelley out of Point

POINT (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy out of Point, Texas, Friday afternoon.

According to the Rains County Sheriff's Office, Child Protective Services requested assistance in helping locate Ethan Donnelley, 2, after he went missing around 3 p.m. Thursday.

CPS obtained a court ordered conservatorship of the boy due to allegations of neglect against both of his parents.

Ethan is 2-feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He was last seen in the 700 block of Rains County Road 1475.

Ethan Donnelley and Sylvia Lopez Texas Department of Public Safety

Officials believe he is with 36-year-old Sylvia Lopez in a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with front, left fender damage and Texas license plate SBL1628.

Lopez is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Records indicate the Jetta she's driving is blue; however, past investigations suggest the car may now be gray/silver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 903-473-3181.