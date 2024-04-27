AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old Hispanic boy, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The child, Legend Torres, was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in San Marcos. He was wearing a black shirt with "Legend since April 2021" on it, black shorts, and blue and white Jordans, DPS said.

DPS says the suspect is 46-year-old Joey Torres.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 9-1-1.

