Kyle police searching for 2 missing 6-year-old girls last seen with family friend

KYLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Kyle police are seeking the public's help in finding two 6-year-old girls who were reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:33 p.m. Nov. 21, police were notified that 6-year-old Jaylynn Webber-Daniels and 6-year-old Jordyn Webber-Daniels had been taken by a family friend to go fishing.

Jaylynn and Jordyn Webber-Daniels, both 6 Kyle Police Department

They reportedly left the Plum Creek neighborhood at approximately 10:30 a.m. and their mother has not heard from them since.

Police believe the girls to be with 20-year-old suspect Kylei Glasgow in a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas plate 9DV 2390. The car was last seen on video surveillance in Kyle at 12:30 p.m.

Glasgow is said to have left her cell phone and credit cards at the Plum Creek residence and has no way to get in touch with the children's mother.

Kylei Glasgow, 20 Kyle Police Department

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.