AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen outside Houston
STAFFORD (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An AMBER Alert is issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Sunday outside Houston.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jasmin Murff was last seen in the 1200 block of Fountain Lake Circle in Stafford at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Stafford is about 19 miles outside Houston.
Jasmin is 5'0", 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hoodie and brown paisley pants.
DPS lists Jasmin as an "abducted child;" however, there is no information regarding her alleged abductor.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.