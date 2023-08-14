Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen outside Houston

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

STAFFORD (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An AMBER Alert is issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Sunday outside Houston.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jasmin Murff was last seen in the 1200 block of Fountain Lake Circle in Stafford at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Stafford is about 19 miles outside Houston.

AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff last seen outside Houston

Jasmin is 5'0", 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hoodie and brown paisley pants.

DPS lists Jasmin as an "abducted child;" however, there is no information regarding her alleged abductor.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 4:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

