Missing 12-year-old girl in Waco found: Texas DPS

/ CBS Texas

UPDATE (7:30 p.m.): A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Waco has been found, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

WACO – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The child was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 90 block of Bolling Drive in Waco. She was wearing a white shirt, with a bathing suit halter top and sweatpants.  She's about 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair with highlights. 

The alert was reported as a child abduction.

If you have any information, please call 911.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 7:14 PM CDT

