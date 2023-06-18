AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old boy, 6-year-old girl out of Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children out of Missouri City.

The victims are 4-year-old Royal Dixon and 6-year-old Kennedy Breelove.

Royal Dixon and Kennedy Breelove National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Royal is 3 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow checkered shirt and black cargo pants. At the time of his abduction, he had three ponytails in his hair.

Kennedy is 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds, and also has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white flower-pattern shirt with the word "love" on the front, white sweatpants and no shoes.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Brianna Cannon in connection to their disappearance. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 179 pounds, and has red/auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

Brianna Cannon National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Cannon is believed to be driving a black Jeep with an unknown license plate and was last spotted on the 4400 block of Sierra Point Drive in Fresno.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.