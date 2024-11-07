Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from West Tawakoni

WEST TAWAKONI, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old out of West Tawakoni, about 50 miles east of Dallas.

Jordan Maceachran was last seen on Valley West Drive at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She was wearing a Black t-shirt with "AC/DC" on the front, Black pants and Black and white shoes. Jordan is 5'2" with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 179 pounds.

Viewers are urged to contact the West Tawakoni Police Department at (903)-447-3605 with any information.