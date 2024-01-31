Watch CBS News
Local News

AMBER Alert issued for missing Haltom City 12-year-old

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Haltom City girl
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Haltom City girl 01:44

HALTOM CITY - Haltom City police are searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen leaving school on Monday just after 11 a.m.

cassie-haltom-city.jpg
Cassie Johnson, 12 Texas Department of Public Safety

HCPD says Cassie Johnson left North Oaks Middle School at about 11:15 am on foot and disappeared after crossing the railroad tracks next to the library. She has not returned home or been heard from since. 

She left behind her school laptop which hasn't been used since November and her cell phone. HCPD is analyzing the cell phone.

Cassie is about 5'5" and about 140 pounds with long braids. Police say she was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie with a "Venom" logo, black or grey pants and black converse hi-top shoes.

If you know of Cassie's whereabouts, please call 911 or email hhudson@haltomcitytx.com.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 5:14 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.