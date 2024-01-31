AMBER Alert issued for missing Haltom City 12-year-old

HALTOM CITY - Haltom City police are searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen leaving school on Monday just after 11 a.m.

Cassie Johnson, 12 Texas Department of Public Safety

HCPD says Cassie Johnson left North Oaks Middle School at about 11:15 am on foot and disappeared after crossing the railroad tracks next to the library. She has not returned home or been heard from since.

She left behind her school laptop which hasn't been used since November and her cell phone. HCPD is analyzing the cell phone.

Cassie is about 5'5" and about 140 pounds with long braids. Police say she was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie with a "Venom" logo, black or grey pants and black converse hi-top shoes.

If you know of Cassie's whereabouts, please call 911 or email hhudson@haltomcitytx.com.