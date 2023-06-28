Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for missing girl from Temple

By Julia Falcon

TEMPLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Kryslee Hernandez. 

Kryslee Hernandez, 7, and Amanda Guerra, 39 Texas Department of Public Safety

She was last seen at 11 a.m. June 27 in the 3100 block of N. 12th St. in Temple, about 35 miles south of Waco.

Police describe her as 3-foot-10 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, carrying a backpack.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says she was abducted by Amanda Guerra, 39. Police describe her as 5-foot-3, with black hair and brown eyes. She was also last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, carrying a backpack. 

If you have any information about Hernandez or Guerra, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

