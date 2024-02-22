AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Houston

HOUSTON – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Cecilia Alvarado.

Cecilia Alvarado, 13 Texas Department of Public Safety

She was last seen in the 16900 block of Sunshine Street in Houston around 1 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Police say she was wearing a gray shirt with black pants.

She has black hair and brown eyes, and stands 5-foot-5.

If you have information about her whereabouts, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713)755-7427.