AMBER Alert for 2 girls out of Tyler discontinued

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, October 10th, 2023
Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, October 10th, 2023 02:22

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been discontinued.

TYLER (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two girls out of Tyler Tuesday night.

The victims are 7-year-old Audrey Lee and 9-year-old Ella Lee. They were last seen at 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of Cambridge Road.

Audrey is 3-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a mustard-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Ella is 4-feet tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a tan shirt, black shorts and blue high-top shoes.

Both girls are believed to be with 33-year-old Chase Lee in a white 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with Texas plate DXV6695.

Lee is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. At last sight, he was wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans and khaki shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 9:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

