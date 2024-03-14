Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old El Paso boy

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

EL PASO – Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday night.

Kenji Montoya was allegedly abducted by Miguel Montoya, 30. They were last seen in the 11200 block of Kingfish Court in El Paso at 8:45 p.m. March 13.

kenji-and-miguel-montoya.jpg
Kenji Montoya, left, and Miguel Montoya, right. Texas Department of Public Safety

Kenji Montoya was last seen wearing a long sleeve Spiderman shirt and blue jeans. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Miguel Montoya was last sene wearing a black Dragon Z baseball cap with a black leather jacket and a blue shirt. He is described as 5-foot-6 with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Police say they were in a gray 2020 Dodge Journey with Texas license plate No. TKR0213.

If you have information about their whereabouts, contact El Paso police at (915)316-7134.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 7:51 AM CDT

