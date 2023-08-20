AMBER Alert canceled for 15-year-old Kaitlynn Beckworth

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert that was issued 15-year-old Kaitlynn Beckworth has been canceled. Rockwall police say she has been safely located.

ROCKWALL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An AMBER Alert is issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Rockwall in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kaitlynn Beckworth was last seen in the 200 Block of Freedom Court in Rockwall, just before 1 a.m.

Kaitlyn is 5'5", 138 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. She wears blue-rimmed glasses and is most likely wearing a black t-shirt or a yellow hoodie.

DPS lists Kaitlyn as an "abducted child;" however, there is no information regarding her alleged abductor.

The Rockwall Police Department said originally Kaitlyn was believed to have left voluntarily; however, components of the investigation led the department to seek a regional Amber Alert through Texas DPS, which was approved.