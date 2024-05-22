Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for boys from Yorktown

By Julia Falcon

YORKTOWN – Police are searching for two boys last seen in South Texas.

Angel Ribera, 5, and Aiydann Ribera, 4, were last seen in the 120 block of E 5th St. in Yorktown at 9 p.m. yesterday.

yorktown-amber-alert.gif
Angel Ribera (left), Aiydann Ribera (center), Julian Ribera (right). Texas Department of Public Safety

Angel Ribera stands 3 feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon orange shirt, black pants and black shoes. 

Aiydann Ribera stands 3-foot-5 and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt, black shorts and black shoes. 

Police are also searching for 24-year-old Julian Ribera. He is 5-foot-11 and has brown hair and black eyes. Police say he was driving a black Chevy Tahoe, Texas license plate No. FVK0342.

If you have information about the missing boys and Julian Ribera, contact the Dewitt County Sheriff's Office at (361)275-5734.

Yorktown is about 80 miles southeast of San Antonio.

