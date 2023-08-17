Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for missing boy from Beaumont

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

BEAUMONT (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old from Beaumont. 

Braylon Harris was last seen in the 1900 block of College St. at 11 a.m. on Aug. 16.

beaumont-amber-alert.jpg
Braylon Harris, 2, left; Georgiann Randall, 29, right. Texas Department of Public Safety

Braylon is described as a 2-foot-1 Black boy with brown hair and brown eyes. His hair is in short braids.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the suspect is Georgiann Randall, 29. 

Randall is described as a 5-foot-7 Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving an unspecified gray SUV.

Beaumont police ask that if you have information about Braylon and Randall, call 409-880-3865.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 5:48 AM

