AMBER Alert issued for Seryna Ferrin out of Beaumont

By Julia Falcon

BEAUMONT – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Seryna Ferrin.

Seryna Ferrin, 14 Texas Department of Public Safety

Police say she was last seen in the 150 block of Charlotte Drive in Beaumont on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Beaumont is about an hour and a half east of Houston.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket, white tank top and pink pajama pants.

Police describe Seryna as 5-foot-1 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Seryna, contact Beaumont police at (409)832-1234.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 5:51 AM CST

