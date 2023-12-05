AMBER Alert issued for Seryna Ferrin out of Beaumont
BEAUMONT – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Seryna Ferrin.
Police say she was last seen in the 150 block of Charlotte Drive in Beaumont on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Beaumont is about an hour and a half east of Houston.
She was last seen wearing a green jacket, white tank top and pink pajama pants.
Police describe Seryna as 5-foot-1 with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have seen Seryna, contact Beaumont police at (409)832-1234.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.