AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old from San Antonio

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

SAN ANTONIO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Amarianna Benavidez. 

amarianna-benavdez.jpg
Amarianna Benavdez, 7 Texas Department of Public Safety

Officials say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, purple shorts and no shoes. 

She was last seen in the 5800 block of NW Loop 410 in San Antonio just before 1:30 p.m. on June 19.

Police describe her as 4-foot-3 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 or the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660 if you have information.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 10:42 PM

