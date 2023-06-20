AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Amarianna Benavidez.

Amarianna Benavdez, 7 Texas Department of Public Safety

Officials say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, purple shorts and no shoes.

She was last seen in the 5800 block of NW Loop 410 in San Antonio just before 1:30 p.m. on June 19.

Police describe her as 4-foot-3 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 or the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660 if you have information.